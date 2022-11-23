A reserve deputy with Jones County Sheriff’s Department was shot and wounded while responding to a domestic disturbance call on Riley Johnson Road in the Johnson Community Wednesday evening. The suspect was also shot several times and seriously wounded, sources said.
The deputy, identified by multiple sources as Joey Davis, was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his upper legs. He was awake and alert, the JCSD reported. He was expected to be released from the emergency room to go home later Wednesday night.
The suspected shooter — identified as Dylan Ferguson, 30 — was shot multiple times and transported by EMServ to SCRMC after he fired at law enforcement officials, according to reports. Dozens of shots were heard in the distance several minutes before an EMServ Ambulance that had been staged nearby drove by with the wounded suspect in the back. Some law enforcement vehicles were reportedly struck by bullets from the suspect’s weapon.
Sheriff Joe Berlin was on the scene along with numerous JCSD deputies and officers from several other surrounding agencies. Medics from Calhoun, Powers, Johnson and South Jones were also on the scene. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the investigation. Look for a lot more information in the next print and online editions of the Leader-Call.
