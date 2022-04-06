First there was a wreck, then there was a tornado warning … but Powers Fire & Rescue came to the rescue on both fronts. Jones College nursing student Summer Hughes of Mize was reportedly headed to a clinical rotation at Wayne General Hospital when she crashed her BMW off Highway 84 East at Lawnhaven Church Road during a torrential downpour, reported Lance Chancellor of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Powers VFD. While Powers first-responders and a Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper were on scene with the victim, a tornado warning was issued for the area. All of them then evacuated the area for the safety of the tornado shelter at Powers VFD on Highway 184. Hughes is shown with Chancellor, right, and firefighter/emergency medical responder Nathan Poore. The storm system that passed over Jones County produced a tornado that damaged a handful of homes and businesses just west of Jones County, reported Brennon Chancellor, director of the Covington County Emergency Management Agency. A few trees and power lines were downed and there was some local flash flooding in Jones County. “We have been very lucky the past three weeks,” Jones County EMA Director Paul Sheffield said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.