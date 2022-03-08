HEADLINE:
A 4-year-old Sandersville girl was killed in a crash on Highway 84 East, just over the Jones County line, early Monday evening, the Mississippi Highway Patrol is reporting.
Phoenix Morris died of the injuries she sustained in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado that was being driven by her father Ryan Morris, 30, of Sandersville, according to the MHP report. He and 2-year-old Sawyer Morris sustained what were described as moderate injuries.
The pickup was attempting to cross the highway at Pleasant Grove Road around 5:45 p.m. when it collided with a 2022 Chevrolet 5500 service truck driven by Samuel Allen, 24, of Mize, MHP reported.
Volunteer firefighters from M&M, Rustin and Powers responded along with Wayne County volunteers from Pleasant Grove and medical personnel from Wayne General Hospital Ambulance Service.
On Monday, March 7, 2022, at approximately 5:45 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 84 in Wayne County.
Look for more information in the next edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.