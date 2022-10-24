A Laurel man was arrested — and has since posted bond and been released — after being accused of sexually assaulting a minor.
Calvin Taylor, 24, was arrested on Friday on a charge of sexual battery. He made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court, where Judge Kyle Roberston set his bond at $30,000. The suspect has since posted bond and been released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department wouldn’t release any information about the case.
The charge sexual battery means that there was penetration, and if convicted of the charge, a defendant can face up to life in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.