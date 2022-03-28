From staff reports
A woman who was believed to be overdosing was saved by a sergeant with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at a residence in Shady Grove on Saturday.
JCSD Squad Sgt. Stephen Graeser responded to the call and found the unidentified woman was unresponsive, then administered nasal Narcan, according to a report from the JCSD.
The woman’s apparent overdose condition was reversed and she became alert before being transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Center in Laurel for further treatment. Shady Grove Fire & Rescue also responded and assisted.
The nasal Narcan carried by JCSD personnel is provided on a grant from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.