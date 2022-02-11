Kaitlyn Wade, 24, was the last one in the class to get certified on the taser Thursday at the Corrections Officer Training Academy at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Training Center. She was apprehensive about taking the shock to the back, which is required for certification. But Sheriff Joe Berlin offered a few encouraging words — and then she offered a couple of not-so-encouraging words as the prongs stuck in her back and ran the shockwaves through her body for five seconds. “It went all down my leg to me toes,” said Wade, a corrections officer at the Jones County Juvenile Detention Center. “I just kept thinking what (Berlin) said: ‘You never have to do this again.’” Rita Anderson, 54, an officer at the Jasper County jail, said, “It felt like I was fixing to leave this world. That was the longest five seconds of my life.” There was a bright side to it, she and 20-year-old Jones County Adult Corrections Center Officer Jackson Flynt agreed. “My back feels better,” he said after being taken down by the taser. That’s not uncommon, said JCSD Sgt. Jake Driskell, who was taking care of the taser training and trainees.
