Officers from local detention centers gathered in Laurel on Tuesday to renew their corrections officer certification. Each officer must take 126 hours of classroom curriculum to receive that certification, but some activities lead them outside of the classroom, like on Tuesday when students had to receive a dose of pepper spray to receive their certification.
“We go through everything from hand-to-hand combat to getting maced, as well as getting tazed,” said Eddy Ingram, director of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s part-time law enforcement training academy. “This class is set up to teach our corrections officers ways to best serve the inmates in their care. Just like police officers have to be certified to work, so do corrections officers.”
