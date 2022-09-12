Patrol Deputy Xavier Thigpen, right was selected as Jones County Sheriff’s Department Employee of the Month for July, Sheriff Joe Berlin announced. “Deputy Xavier Thigpen is a tremendous asset to our department and, in particular, to the Patrol Division,” Berlin said. “He is a hard worker and brings a wealth of experience to the job. He is certainly very deserving of the July 2022 Employee of the Month award.” Berlin, left, made the presentation along with Deputy Clerk Christa McLain. (Photo submitted)
