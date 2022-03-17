Toddler airlifted after ATV-SUV crash
A toddler was airlifted to a Jackson hospital after being involved in a crash between an SUV and an ATV just outside of Soso on Wednesday night.
Taya Ann Hodge, 21, of Soso was operating a Honda ATV on Feedmill Road just after 9 p.m. when a 2002 Nissan that was being driven by 44-year-old Donnie Jefcoat of Soso came over a hill and they collided, according to the report by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
A 3-year-old girl who was a passenger on the ATV was listed as “unresponsive” when she was transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional, and she was then airlifted by rescue helicopter to University Medical Center in Jackson. Hodge was also transported to SCRMC with injuries.
The crash is being investigated by the JCSD.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
