An accused trafficker of illegal drugs is in a jam now.
Patrick Francis, 44, of Laurel will have to remain in jail after being arrested last week for selling fentanyl for a second time in a little over a month. That’s because he was out on $50,000 bond for the previous charge of trafficking a controlled substance.
Judge Grant Hedgepeth revoked that bond, meaning Francis will have to stay in the Jones County Adult Detention Center until that first charge is handled in circuit court. If that case gets handled, the bond on his most recent charge was set at $500,000.
Francis posted bond and was released from jail a couple of hours after the initial court appearance for his previous arrest and apparently went back to work in his illegal operation.
His most recent arrest came after JCSD narcotics agents executed a search warrant at his Houston Road home and seized 78 dosage units of fentanyl.
In early December, they seized 106 dosage units of the drug and five semiautomatic firearms, as well as several items that are commonly used by drug dealers plus some marijuana. They seized cash and a car, plus they recovered an ATV that had been reported stolen out of Harrison County.
A conviction for trafficking carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison because of the large amount of drugs involved.
“Some of these illegal narcotics dealers just never learn," Sheriff Joe Berlin said. "A trafficking charge is a serious felony, and since it involves fentanyl, a deadly narcotic, it is even more appalling.”
