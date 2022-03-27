Two Laurel women killed, one seriously injured in crash

Two Laurel women were killed and another was seriously injured when the pickup they were passengers in and a Cadillac collided on Interstate 59 on Saturday night, the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported.
Janice Monk, 43, and Vickie Dial, 49, died of their injuries and Valorie Bloodsworth, 48, received what were described as severe injuries. They were in a 1992 F-150 that was being driven by 48-year-old Jason Bloodsworth of Laurel.
They were southbound just north of the Sandersville exit around 8:35 p.m. when a southbound 2013 Cadillac XTS driven by 27-year-old Derrick Pruitt and the truck collided. Both drivers received what were described as moderate injuries.
No other information was available about the circumstances of the crash, which is under investigation by MHP. Look for more as it becomes available.
