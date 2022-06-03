First-responders, deputies use Narcan on 24-year-olds in Glade, Sharon
•
A pair of young adults who were near death after apparently overdosing on illegal narcotics were saved in separate incidents that were about 10 hours apart on Wednesday and Thursday.
A 24-year-old woman who was the passenger in a vehicle that pulled over at the Dollar General on Highway 15 South in Glade was not breathing when the driver called 911 at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
JCSD Deputy Howard Chandler arrived and administered two doses of nasal Narcan, then Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responders initiated CPR and rescue breathing. A third dose of nasal Narcan was administered by Powers EMRs with the assistance of Glade volunteers. The unidentified woman was treated on scene by EMServ Ambulance medics and transported to South Central Regional Medical Center.
A second overdose was reported at 12:43 a.m. Thursday on University Avenue in the Sharon Community. A 24-year-old man reportedly overdosed and was not breathing. A resident administered Narcan to the individual, then JCSD Deputy Reagan Smith arrived and administered nasal Narcan to the still-unresponsive individual. A Sharon volunteer EMR administered CPR and EMServ medics provided primary emergency medical care. The unidentified man was transported by EMServ to SCRMC for treatment.
The patients’ conditions were not known after they were transported to the hospital.
“JCSD deputies, volunteer emergency medical responders and firefighters from Glade, Sharon and Powers, and EMServ Ambulance Service medics gave it their all on these two overdose incidents trying to save lives,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Illegal narcotics are killing people right here in Jones County. If you are addicted, please go seek help for your addiction before you become a statistic.
“We are actively pursuing illegal narcotics dealers and making significant arrests, but the fight is by no means over. Our narcotics agents are diligently working to identify, arrest and bring to justice those who are peddling this garbage.”
