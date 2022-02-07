There was nothing holy about the spirits that led a Laurel woman to launch her car into a a local churchyard late Friday night, according to law enforcement officials. Amy Parker, 40, was charged with DUI-first offense after slamming a 2021 Toyota Camry into an embankment in front of Eastview Baptist Church. She was traveling at a high rate of speed on Victory Road when she went through the stop sign, crossed Highway 184 and hit the dirt in front of the church so hard, the car was partially embedded in the embankment. Emergency medical responder from Powers Fire & Rescue and medics from EMServ Ambulance Service evaluated Parker and she declined transport to seek medical attention. She was arrested at the scene by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center, charged with DUI and driving with no insurance. Volunteers from M&M also responded. (Photo by Powers Fire & Rescue)
