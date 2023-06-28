The suspect in the shooting that killed Dale Thornton at Howard Industries will remain behind bars until his trial.
Keith Hinton, 20, of Perkinston was being charged with first-degree murder after Thornton died over the weekend from the wounds he suffered in the May 5 shooting. Hinton had been out of jail on $750,000 bond after initially being charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.
Judge Wayne Thompson denied bond for Hinton in his initial appearance on the murder charge after he was described as a “flight risk and a special danger to the community,” and he was ordered to remain in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
The hearing was delayed for a little over two hours while surveillance video from Howard Industries was being shown in the courtroom to the lawyers on both sides, Thompson and other officials. Two members of the families of the victim and the defendants were also allowed to stay in the courtroom. Howard Industries officials asked for the courtroom to be cleared because the video showed “patented methods and machinery.”
After his charges were read aloud, Hinton appeared to shake his head. When not answering Thompson or his lawyer, Dennis Sweet of Jackson, the suspect was staring straight at the table in front of him. Hinton had numerous letters written on his behalf for the court about his character and how he had no criminal record. Hinton also had many family members there, as did Thornton.
Hinton clocked into work on Friday, May 5 and he was later arrested in Perkinston at his home, a few hours after the morning shooting. Hinton is accused of shooting Thornton three times — in the jaw, neck and chest — then going back to his work station and evacuating the plant with other employees.
Thornton was being treated for his wounds in Forrest General ICU, where his condition was touch-and-go, but he succumbed to his injuries seven weeks later.
Hinton’s charges were then upgraded from attempted murder and aggravated assault to first-degree murder.
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.
The hearing was in Jones County Youth Court, with Thompson presiding, because only a county judge and circuit judge can deny bond. Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson was out of town, so Thompson handled the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.