The illegal and highly deadly drug fentanyl is being blamed for the death of a woman in Moselle on Tuesday, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported in a press release.
JCSD alongside Moselle Fire and Rescue and EMServ Ambulance Service medics found the unidentified woman not breathing. CPR attempts and administration of multiple doses of Narcan were used, but the women was declared dead at the scene by Coroner Burl Hall. The cause of death was accidental overdose, Hall said.
JCSD narcotics agents field-tested the substance at the scene and it came back positive as fentanyl.
“Illegal narcotics, fentanyl in particular, are killing people all across America,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “If you are addicted to illegal narcotics, please get help from an organization that specializes in addiction recovery. Get help before this mess kills you.”
Fentanyl, which is believed come mainly from China then smuggled across the Southern Border, is deadly in small amounts and often is mixed with other narcotics. Recent seizures of the drug have also found that it is being manufactured to look like candy.
Two weeks ago, James “Bubba” Blankenbeckly, 40, and Kelsey Bradshaw, 42, were charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine in the 1800 block of Highway 184 in the Powers Community.
In April, Deyci Delapaz, 32, of McAllen, Texas and Anagabriela Pena, 18, of Bronx, N.Y., were reportedly hauling 55 pounds of packaged heroin/fentanyl and cocaine — with a street value of $5 million — in a secret compartment in a 2020 Jeep Gladiator when each was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department during a traffic stop on Interstate 59.
The National Institute of Drug Abuse reported that more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths were reported in the United States in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.