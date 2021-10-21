A Jones County man started a fight at the wrong place at the wrong time, and he paid the price with a little street justice before going into the criminal justice system.
Robert Brand was accused of starting a fight with two people outside of a day-care center on Lower Myrick Road. But Spencer Clark and Stephen Del Rio, who were doing contract work outside The Children's Depot, were having none of it.
Brand reportedly grabbed Del Rio, and then Del Rio and Clark fought to preventing Brand from entering the building. Brand was beaten down and bloody when law enforcement and first-responders arrived. No one other than Brand suffered any injuries. He was treated at the scene by Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responders and later by EMServ Ambulance Service medics.
Multiple Jones County Sheriff’s Department units responded. Kalob Broadway, who graduated from the Jones County Law Enforcement Training Academy on Tuesday night, was passing by the daycare and stopped to assist in restraining Brand.
Brand was charged with public drunkenness and disturbance of a business and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility to be booked in.
“Great job by Spencer Clark and Stephen Del Rio in stopping Robert Brand from entering the day-care building,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “They contained the threat until our deputies and investigators arrived on the scene. I'm sure there are a number of parents and family of children at the day-care and staff members at The Children's Depot who greatly appreciate their courage and willingness to act.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.