A “Peaceful Rally” is planned for Sunday in Gardiner Park from 4-6 p.m., organizers have said. It is one of several across the state in recent days to be organized to protest the actions of Minnesota police officers in the death of George Floyd.
Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said he has talked with the young woman, a local teenager, who had the idea for the local gathering.
“She indicated it was going to be peaceful and I don’t anticipate any problems,” Cox said. “As long as it’s peaceful, we have no problem with it. They’re not going to get any interference from us.”
Cox noted that all officers take an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution.
“And peaceful assembly is part of that,” he said. “They have a right to have their say.”
The organizers are all local and there is “no indication that any outside groups are involved,” Cox said.
In larger cities, where looting and rioting have accompanied the protests, many leaders have said the criminal activity was done by outsiders, not local protesters.
Laurel police officers have been made aware of the event and will “ride by” and make sure everything’s OK, Cox said, but they’ll be doing the same thing at a local baseball tournament that’s going on this weekend, too.
“Any time the city’s going to have any kind of event, we need to know so we can keep an eye on things,” he said.
Cox said he’s had several “cordial conversations” with the young woman who had the idea to host the rally.
“She just wanted to do something,” he said. “There’s no cause for alarm.”
