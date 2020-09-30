West Jones High School was made the center of a contentious discussion about race after a student allegedly made racist remarks that were leaked on Instagram from a private chat log.
Different groups have shown up outside the campus with flags of varying political alignment; members of Black Lives Matter Mississippi from Hattiesburg organized a small protest Tuesday, which a few students joined during lunch break, and an unidentified group flying a Trump flag were spotted outside the school later that day. Members of the Trump-aligned group declined to comment but said they weren’t protesting. They left after a reporter arrived.
Supervising Principal Cooper Pope and Superintendent Tommy Parker said the school administration is handling the situation internally, but whether or not the student is being punished is protected information.
“This is being done on behalf of the students," Black Lives Matter Mississippi president Reginald Virgil told WDAM. “They want to voice their concerns, and stand up for what is right, because of racial epithets that were said by one of their student peers, and they want answers.”
Parker gave the following statement regarding the student matter:
“The Jones County School District maintains an open-door policy when dealing with concerns from stakeholders in the community,” he wrote. “To abide by state and federal law, and for the protection of our students, the Jones County School District does not share any personal student information with the public.”
There were also two recent incidents at the school involving students wearing political clothing, which raised some questions in the community. One student was sent home for wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt, and another was sent home for wearing a Donald Trump face cover. While it’s not against school policy to represent either, Parker said that a principal and the administration have the right to disallow anything that could disrupt the learning process.
“In light of everything happening, we didn’t want the situation at school to become inflamed,” Parker said. “We ask, does it cause disruption or not? What might not be allowed today may not be a problem three months from now. But some things will always be offensive — some things will always be inappropriate for a school environment.”
