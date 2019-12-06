PsychoPath owner acquitted ‘due to lack of evidence’
There were hugs and tears on both sides of the courtroom Thursday when the founder of a popular Halloween haunt was found not guilty of sexual battery.
Curtis Lowery, 49, embraced defense attorney Jeannene Pacific while his 14-year-old accuser sobbed in the arms of her mother and Investigator Capt. Tonya Madison of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
The jury — made up of six white women, three black men and three white men — deliberated for an hour-and-a-half before returning a verdict that said “not guilty due to lack of evidence.”
Pacific emphasized the lack of evidence during her closing argument.
“All you have is (his accuser) on the witness stand nine or 10 years after the fact, after a limited investigation,” she said.
Pacific asked the jurors to put themselves in the place of her client, who got a call from the JCSD in June 2018 to turn himself in. He was being charged with sexual battery after an allegation that he forced his former stepdaughter to perform oral sex on him some time between 2009 and 2014.
“You know your world … will never be the same. That’s the scenario, and it can happen to any of you,” Pacific said, her voice cracking. “I get emotional because I have two sons and two grandsons … and something like this can wreck your life. Curtis Lowery is putting his life in your hands.”
Prosecutor Kristen Martin closed by telling jurors, “This isn’t about you. This is about that little girl sitting by her mom who had her innocence stolen by a man she called dad. This man placed his penis in her mouth and said he would kill her and her mom if she told anyone … Keep your mind on the real issue.”
Lowery is the owner of the “PsychoPath” that is open every October outside his home on Buffalo Hill Road in Ellisville. He advertises it as “the scariest haunt in the country.”
Both attorneys used the word “nightmare” to describe the ordeal the people they represent have been going through since last summer.
“We are pleased with the jury’s verdict and the end of this nightmare,” Pacific said after the trial.
In her closing, Martin said, “This nightmare started for (the accuser) when she was a 6- or 7-year-old girl with the only person she’s ever known as dad.”
The accuser’s mother, Brandi Hales, is on her fifth marriage. Lowery was her third husband and they were married in 2009, separated in 2014 and divorced in 2015.
Lowery took the witness stand — the first time in her career Pacific has had a client do that, she said — and he endured a tough cross-examination by Martin.
Asked why his accuser would make up a story like that about him four years after he was out of her life, Lowery said she “is the daughter of a mother who has been in and out of relationships and blames others for her problems. (She) has seen the example in front of her.”
Lowery said he was being singled out over the other ex-husbands because he was in her life the longest, from the time she was 3 until she was 8.
“I would never do this … never in a million years,” Lowery said.
The teen accuser is being treated for psychological problems that were “triggered” after she saw Lowery at a skating rink in Petal in January 2018, she testified. She began cutting herself in April, spent nine days in a mental-health facility in Rankin County and was put on Prozac. She had an “emotional outburst” when she learned that her mother’s latest boyfriend had proposed to her last year.
Pacific asked Lowery if he believed he was the “scapegoat for the child’s emotional health,” and he said, “Yes.”
Earlier Thursday, Hales testified as an “adverse witness” for the defense that Lowery was “very abusive” and “controlling.” She said he didn’t want her to work outside the home and that he had taken away her car, her phone and cut off contact with her family. Hales and her daughter and son lived in Lowery’s home with his mother and daughter.
“I attempted to leave several times,” Hales said.
Pacific asked why she didn’t go to a neighbor or “get in the middle of the road and start walking” to get help if she believed her children were in danger.
“He said he would kill my children while I watched, then kill me, then kill himself with a weighted chainsaw … because he said he wasn’t going back to jail,” Hales said.
Pacific said that her client hasn’t been to jail. Hales then gave detailed descriptions of several incidents in other states, including Colorado, that caused him to have “several stints in jail.”
Martin later produced a document showing that Lowery had been arrested for domestic violence in 2015, after Hales had filed for divorce.
“My attorney at the time said if I wanted to move on, I should just pay the $300 fine,” Lowery said. “His exact words were, ‘You have a female judge, take the plea.’”
Medical records and Department of Human Services reports from two previous custody battles Hales was involved in with the fathers of her two other children were also used during the trial. One report from 2012 said that the young boy “appeared to be coached” on what to say. Pacific asked Hales if she had coached her daughter on what to say about Lowery.
“We don’t talk about it,” Hales said. “I was encouraged not to talk with her about it … and she didn’t want to.
“She said she was afraid that if I knew everything, I would look at her differently … she was afraid that I wasn’t going to love her any more,” she said, breaking down in tears.
Pacific asked, “Didn’t she feel that way anyway, like you were choosing (the men) over her?”
Hales responded, “No, my children are my world.”
Her 14-year-old daughter admitted to being upset when she learned of her mom’s most recent engagement.
“I didn’t want another sexually-abusive stepfather,” she said from the witness stand on Wednesday afternoon. “I was very unhappy about it.”
When she first took the stand and Martin asked where she lived, the girl said, “I don’t feel comfortable giving that information because if (Lowery) does not go to jail, I don’t want him knowing where I live.”
She told jurors that Lowery “forced me to suck his penis” just outside their home, where the PsychoPath trail begins, when she was “6 or 7.”
She said her mother was in the shower and her brother was watching TV when Lowery “called me outside to help him.” When she got there, he “unbuttoned his pants and made me get on my knees.” She described how she felt after it was over: “I knew it was not something I should be doing. He told me not to tell my mom.” She went on to testify that Lowery said he would hurt her mother and she would have to live with him if she told anyone. The girl testified that she had never met her biological father.
“Did you consider (Lowery) a dad?” Martin asked.
“Yes, ma’am,” the teen answered.
But it was that chance encounter with Lowery at a Petal skating rink that led to her filing charges against him.
“I saw him around teenagers … I had flashbacks, and called my mom and asked her to come pick me up,” the accuser recalled. “I had a panic attack, I was hysterical, and she made me tell her why.”
Her mother called the JCSD and that launched the investigation that led to Lowery’s arrest.
“I was cutting myself after seeing him at the skating rink,” she said. “It brought back so many bad memories. I was just trying to put all of the pain in one place.”
She contemplated suicide but she’s better now after her stay in the facility, and with the help of continuing counseling and medication, she said. She participates in band and “loves school,” she said.
In questioning by Pacific, the girl said that she wasn’t very close to her mother while she was married to Lowery, but in recent years, she had become “my best friend.”
“Were you afraid you were going to lose your mom to another man?” Pacific asked.
“No,” the girl said.
In earlier testimony, she said, “I love my (current) stepdad.”
When asked if there were other incidents of sexual abuse, the girl said, “I like to focus one one, but there were many.”
Madison and Petal counselor Ashlie West also testified for the state on the first day of the trial. The initial report was taken by telephone, Madison testified, because Hales was calling from Petal, where she was living with relatives during and after the divorce. The accuser was then taken for a forensic interview with a child specialist who determined that she was telling the truth about what happened to her. Madison testified that she never spoke with the accuser about the allegations.
“We try not to make the victim have to tell their story more than one time,” Madison said.
A warrant was issued for Lowery’s arrest based on the outcome of the forensic interview and he was charged, then bonded out of the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Pacific called six witnesses who testified that they’d known Lowery for five years or fewer. All had worked with or for him but none knew him while he was married to the accuser’s mother.
In opening statements, Martin asked jurors to “focus on the real issue.” Pacific countered with, “Medical records will show there are a lot of issues.”
Lowery was facing up to 30 years in prison.
After the verdict, Martin said she was disappointed for the young accuser, but these kinds of cases are “always an uphill battle.” After years go by, there is no physical evidence and there are rarely any witnesses to this kind of crime.
“The only other alternative is to look them in the eye and say I’m not going to fight for them,” Martin said, “and I’m not going to do that.”
