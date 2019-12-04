Curtis Lowery, founder and owner of the popular Halloween attraction “PsychoPath” in south Jones County, is on trial for sexual battery. Testimony began Wednesday afternoon and is expected to continue through today (Thursday). Lowery is accused of forcing a young former family member to perform oral sex on him when she was between ages 5-9. He is being represented by defense attorneys Jeannene Pacific and Patrick Pacific. Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin is prosecuting the case. If convicted, Lowery faces up to 30 years in prison. Check back for updates on the trial at www.leader-call.com
