County asked to consider reducing number of polling places
•
Laurel residents are invited to view and weigh in on proposed temporary ward lines that have been drawn for the city at a public hearing before the regular City Council meeting today (Tuesday). The regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. The public hearing is scheduled to start at 5.
The lines were drawn by Slaughter & Associates government consultants to include 764 residents who are newly annexed, most in Pendorff, so they can participate in this year’s municipal elections. Qualifying for those who want to run for mayor or council began this morning and will continue through Feb. 6. Primary races are April 6 and the general election is June 8.
Census data from 2020, which is expected to be available after April, will be used to draw the lines for municipal elections in 2025 and 2029. That was the recommendation of Mike Slaughter, whose office drew the temporary lines, and council members agreed unanimously at their most recent meeting.
“Get the election out of the way, then do your redistricting based on 2021 numbers … that’s my recommendation,” Slaughter told council members. “By expediting things, you’re giving people the right to vote.”
Council President Tony Thaxton agreed that is the most immediate need.
“We need to get everyone in the city in a ward so they can vote,” he said.
Councilman Tony Wheat was absent because he was ill, Thaxton said, and Councilman Stacy Comegys was also out. Comegys has missed every meeting since the first one in September, citing demands of his job as an insurance adjustor.
Residents in the newly annexed area of the city are just under 10 percent minority, Slaughter said. Most of them will be divided among Ward 2 (195), Ward 7 (170) and Ward 4 (155) in the proposed district lines for this summer’s elections.
The current wards were adopted in June 2012, after 2010 Census data became available. The new districts will contain an influx of 764 new city residents, most in the Pendorff area (727), and a handful (37) off Sandy Lane in northwest Laurel, pushing the population of the city from 18,540 to 19,304. Of the newcomers, 468 are of voting age.
The goal is to make the population of each of the seven wards approximately the same (2,757) with a variance of no more than 5 percent, Slaughter said. But there are demographic considerations that have to be incorporated into each ward, and the information that’s needed for that will be in the 2020 Census data.
“You balance it the best you can,” he said. “You have to be aware of the impact on minority voting and racial composition.”
New Census data could also be used to change voting precincts in the county, too. Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said that the Board of Supervisors should consider “combining some voting precincts” after that data becomes available.
“Sandersville and Erata are not a mile apart,” she said at the board’s meeting Monday morning at the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville. “The state tells us every year to cut down our number of precincts. The best time to do that is after a Census. That’s something we need to look at.”
The board will also be in charge of setting new district lines for public offices and schools, and those will be changing because of the annexation, board President Johnny Burnett said.
Jones County has 43,300 registered voters who cast ballots in 37 polling precincts.
