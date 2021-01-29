Dr. Mark Horne, president of the Mississippi Medical Association and chief medical officer at South Central Regional Medical Center, said Friday, “For now, it is best to sign up online to get an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine instead of calling the 1-877 Covid Vaccine Hotline number, because they are experiencing very long wait times. Visit covidvaccine.umc.edu. At the top of the home page you will either see a message that says there are no first dose appointments available at this time, or the home page will include a list of locations where first dose appointments are available. You can check the website each day to stay up to date on locations for first dose and second dose vaccine appointments.
“If you are an individual who does not have a computer or have access to the internet, then ask a family member or friend who has access to the internet to sign you up online,” he said.
More information about COVID-19 will be provided in the next issue of the Laurel Leader-Call.
