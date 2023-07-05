Public Works’ Russell, H20 lauded for their work
Public Works is headed by Tyrome Russell, who has been in his position since November 2021. Russell oversees the work being done by the city’s contracted company H2O Innovation.
“There has been a noticeable improvement in the function of the Public Works department under the tenure of Mr. Russell,” Mayor Johnny Magee said. “He is doing a great job, whether it is working a collapsed storm drain to getting a cat out of a tree.”
H2O currently has 31 employees and the city has five employees who handle the duties in Public Works. Those five employees are those who were currently employed by the city and had at least 15 years of service, when H2O began its contract, and they were allowed to remain on the PERS system until retirement age. H2O operates under a performance-based contract, for the operations of Streets and Drainage.
The annual contract with H2O is $1,921,167, and the city withholds a 5 percent retainage each month, which is a total annual retainage of $96,058.35. The percentage of retainage withheld by the city on an annual basis is based on five main areas to be measured — customer surveys/satisfaction rate, quality of work, completion percentage of requests, response/production time and routine maintenance.
“In the customer survey, we had personnel call the customers by phone to determine how satisfied they were with the work, the response time, etc.,” Magee said. “Mr. Russell also makes random visits to sample 10 sites a week to inspect quality, response time, completion time, etc. All five of these categories determine how much of the $96,000 of retainage will be held by the city.”
The customer satisfaction surveys were done equally across all seven wards and the results were:
• Ward 1: 94 percent satisfaction rate;
• Ward 2: 100 percent;
• Ward 3: 100 percent;
• Ward 4: 100 percent;
• Ward 5: 86 percent;
• Ward 6: 92 percent;
• Ward 7: 100 percent
The average of the customer satisfaction surveys citywide was 96 percent. Based on the surveys and the other four measures of success, out of the $96,000 of retainage held by the city, at the end of the process, H2O was returned $92,456.19. The city ended up retaining $3,602.15.
There were 5,026 service requests received for Streets and Drainage and H2O completed all 5,026 requests. Routine Maintenance for Streets and Drainage was divided into four areas: ditch cleaning, street sweeping, pothole patching and grass cutting. Routine items are not initiated by a customer but are ongoing proactive programs. Routine items are items that are completed each working day.
“The inspector determined contract compliance by reviewing the quality and production time according to the benchmark schedule for each item each working day,” Magee said. Based on the criteria, all routine maintenance work received a grade of 100 percent completed.
Per the contract requirement, the city provides equipment to the contractor at a rate of 90 percent. The equipment availability rate for FY2022 was 97.9 percent. The contractor reimburses the city for missing materials.
In October, the Department of Public Works staff will perform an inventory count of materials with H2O staff present. The materials are used for both Streets and Drainage Divisions. This program is used to manage the inventory and also compare materials recorded on work orders vs. materials purchased. The accuracy rating resulting from this inventory was not complete in 2022, Magee said, adding that an acceptable industry standard would be 95 to 100 percent.
“In 2022, the City of Laurel had not funded a construction crew for H2O Innovation,” Magee said. “However, H2O was able to complete 30 construction projects, while still keeping up with the service requests.”
The value of the bidding and materials for those projects was $360,713. The value of H2O’s labor was $75,000, making a total for all 30 projects $435,713.
The contractor has to reimburse the city for damage to equipment due to operator negligence. There were nine instances for a total of $13,042. The contract requires that on or after 10 days from the date of loss, H2O is responsible to obtain use at its expense of rental or other available equipment until either the claim is settled or the vehicle is repaired or replaced. There was one incident that had not been settled at the time — damage to a knuckleboom truck that could equal $100,000.
The 2021 contract with H2O sets minimum staffing levels. The city is reimbursed at a rate of 1.5 times per hour the minimum rate of each vacant position after 30 days for key and essential personnel and 15 days for all others. There were no vacant positions in the Streets and Drainage Division, so no reimbursement was required.
“This data, in my opinion, spells success in black and white for Public Works under H2O,” Magee said. “The Administration lauds Mr. Russell for his commitment to the success of the Public Works Department. Thank you, Mr. Russell.”
