Zachary Buckley, 48, the publisher and vice president for operations for The Impact, which produces the mail-delivered publication in the Pine Belt, including Jones County, was arrested in Louisiana and is facing a litany of child sex charges, including knowingly enticing a minor, attempting to produce child pornography and transfer of obscene material.
On April 4, the Boone County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes Task Force received a complaint alleging an adult man, identified as Buckley, had traveled to Columbia, Mo., where he lured a juvenile girl from her home and brought her to a local hotel in order to have sexual intercourse. Investigators determined Buckley had initially began talking to the young girl in January using an online chat room. It was further determined that Buckley, 48, of Jasper County had since left Boone County.
