Wade Services rises from rubble to keep building tough trailers
•
Leave it to a company that builds heavy-duty trailers to be the business that becomes a shining example of how to pull together during times of turmoil.
Wade Services’ 180,000-square-foot production facility on Eastview Drive was demolished by an F3 tornado the week before Christmas. By early January, the company was up and running again at its Ellisville facility while work began on a new facility on Eastview, just off Highway 11 North near Interstate 59.
“We have already started getting bids from various vendors on buildings and equipment and, to the best of our ability, we plan to use local contractors and suppliers to support our local economy,” Wade Services CFO Sidnette Wade Turnage said at the beginning of the year.
Wade Services was building approximately 25 steel-platform trailers per week for oil-and-gas, construction and freight companies around the world at the time the tornado hit. The twister was at its biggest and strongest when it struck the company, said Paul Sheffield, executive director of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center. It was about 350 yards wide with wind speeds around 140 mph when it reached that area, he said.
Dealing with a natural disaster isn’t new for Wade Services, which has been building trailers for more than four decades.
“Our facility in Laurel sustained heavy damage during Hurricane Katrina, so, we are capable of dealing with a situation such as this,” Turnage said. “We plan on rebuilding and coming back bigger and better than ever. We are going to choose to look at this as an opportunity to improve our facility and expand our operations.”
In fact, by the second day of 2020 — less than three weeks after the tornado — Wade workers were painting a trailer that had been under construction at the time it hit, Turnage said.
Plenty of organizations and individuals reached out to Wade Services and offered assistance immediately after the tornado, Turnage said.
“We appreciate the support of our community,” she said.
