Firefighters assist with rescue
•
Powers Fire & Rescue volunteers put the emphasis on “rescue” on Monday night.
They spent about two hours helping pull four frightened puppies from culverts in the Mount Olive Community.
A deputy with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the initial call and let volunteers from Powers and Southern Cross Animal Rescue know where the puppies were.
The group, which included three nearby residents, worked in “wet, muddy conditions, low light, limited operating space and rain” during the rescue effort, Powers volunteer Lance Chancellor said. “Despite the odds, all four puppies were rescued and are receiving care.”
The four puppies were in three different culverts. One of the pooches was reportedly in very poor condition.
Volunteers are there to serve the public, Chancellor said, which includes puppies.
“Saving lives is what we do,” he said, “in this case, scared, wet and hungry puppies who will need loving care and a forever home.”
— From Powers Fire & Rescue Facebook page
