A Laurel man is facing a felony charge after being accused of shimmying up a tree to watch a woman through her window just after midnight on Wednesday.
Michael Mulkey, 36, was charged as a “peeping Tom” after Laurel police caught him near the scene of the complaint, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said. Officers responded to a call from a woman who reported that she saw a man looking in her window.
When officers Heath Blancett and Macon Davis arrived on Pineview Drive, just off Hillcrest Drive, they heard a suspect running away, and other officers arrived and set up a perimeter, Cox said. Mulkey was caught nearby and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court later Wednesday, where Judge Kyle Robertson set the suspect’s bond at $5,000 and ordered him to have no contact with his accuser.
Mulkey posted bond and was released that afternoon. Mulkey’s clothes were muddy when police took him into custody, it was reported in court. His residence is in the area. It was believed that he had climbed the tree and came down real fast and fell as the police arrived.
“We don’t run across (this charge) very often,” Cox said, noting that he could remember only one previous case.
The voyeurism-trespassing law is a felony that’s listed as “peeping Tom” in the Mississippi Code. The case is being handled by investigators Lt. Doug Dickerson and Seth Crabtree.
