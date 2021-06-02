A Laurel woman was accused of assaulting her mother then trying to beat deputies on the road and with her hands. The incident ended with her crashing and being taken into custody.
Gina Craven, 43, was charged with felony fleeing and simple assault-domestic violence after the Sunday morning incident.
She was accused of forcibly taking her mother’s Nissan Xterra after making threats, grabbing her pushing her by the face to take the keys, Investigator Jardian McDonald of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Deputy Curt Bassett saw the SUV on Highway 84 West and attempted to stop it, but the driver refused and led deputies on a pursuit through the west Jones area, according to the report. The chase came to an end after Sgt. Derick Knight successfully deployed spike strips and the SUV crashed near a residence on Aching Acres Drive, McDonald said.
Craven was traveling “well above the speed limit” as she left the roadway several times during the pursuit and “swerved at a deputy that attempted to get in front of her,” McDonald said. “She continued to resist after wrecking.”
Craven was cuffed, taken into custody and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center before noon Sunday.
She made her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Monday, where Judge Grant Hedgepeth set her bond at $5,000 on the felony.
