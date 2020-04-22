Jasper woman accused of shooting lover in ankle
•
A Jasper County woman is behind bars after being accused of shooting a woman she’s in a relationship with.
Paula Frances Johnston, 54, was charged with aggravated domestic violence and booked into the Jasper County Jail on Tuesday.
“She and the lady that she lives with got into an argument that led to her allegedly shooting the victim in the ankle,” Sheriff Randy Johnson.
The shooting occurred in the home Johnston and the unidentified alleged victim share in the Stafford Springs Community, just north of Heidelberg.
The sheriff said he wasn’t sure what the argument was about, but law enforcement officials across the country have reported an increase in domestic-dispute calls since the coronavirus pandemic caused people to be confined to their homes.
On April 1, Johnston posted something on her Facebook page indicating that may have been the case with her and her partner. It showed a video of two dogs growling and snapping at each other under the caption: “Quarantined couples right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.