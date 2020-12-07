Saul wins race for judge by 1 vote
The District 2 Jones County Justice Court Judge runoff election finally ended late Friday after numerous delays and a single tie-breaking vote.
Challenger Sonny Saul defeated appointed incumbent Noel Rogers, 848 to 847, in what might be the closest political race in Jones County history. The Attorney General’s office took just one day to decide whether a single outstanding ballot was valid after it wasn’t initialed by a poll worker. If the AG had ruled a tie, the opponents would have drawn lots or flipped a coin, according to state statute.
After almost a week of waiting for the runoff’s results, Saul is just glad it’s all over, he said.
“It’s been a long road the last several weeks,” he said. “And it’s been a lot of answered prayers.”
Rogers said he’s at peace with the outcome and that there are plenty of positives to consider.
“I’m glad I’ll have more time to devote to my two children,” he said. “Jones County is full of great people, and I’m glad to have met the people I’ve met.”
Saul’s victory at the end of these last few weeks didn’t belong to just him, he said. His wife Gail and those Jones Countians who cast their votes also deserve credit.
“When I first considered running, my wife and I began to pray,” he said. “I guess you could say she was my No. 1 support. We went door-to-door for months and met a lot of good people. We had a lot of good people praying for us, that whatever happened would be God’s will. We’re ecstatic about the victory, and I’m excited for the new opportunity.”
Saul and Rogers each said that the other ran a clean race, with the latter noting there was never a question of recounting the ballots. He put his faith in God, Jones County voters and the circuit clerk’s office. Rogers will continue working in real-estate law and taking on the occasional disability case.
“I’ll be honest with you,” he said, “from being on the bench from my appointment in July, there are a lot of issues to come up in justice court that leave you scratching your head and asking yourself if you made the right ruling. I don’t envy anyone who has to be a judge. … I plan to finish out the remainder of the year, with my last week starting Christmas night. Obviously, it’s disappointing to lose by a single vote. Maybe it goes to show that your vote really does matter.”
Rogers said he was prepared for this outcome.
“Once the voter resolution board made their decision, I was going to go with it no matter what,” he said.
Saul said the reason the race ran so closely was that he and Rogers were both good candidates for the job -- “Noel’s a fine fellow, and he’s got a lot of friends and good people supporting him,” Saul said. “I think it comes down to two honest people running for the position. … We may not see another race like this in my lifetime. It’s kind of a big deal.”
Rogers said he was glad to serve this county for the last five months and that the seat will be in capable hands come January.
“I love this county,” he said. “I hope this election shows voters that their vote does matter, so they’ll continue to exercise that right and freedom. They’ll have a very good man as their justice court judge.”
As he did Thursday night when the vote was undecided, Saul closed by thanking the Jones Countians who voted.
“Everybody who had a part in this victory, the ones who stood at the polls, who allowed us to put signs in their yards and business properties, who prayed with us along the way, thank you,” he said. “I’m glad it’s over with.”
Rogers was appointed to the position after publicly interviewing with the Board of Supervisors in July. Saul was also one of the candidates the board interviewed. The opening was created when then-Justice Court Judge Billie Graham was appointed by Gov. Tate Reeves to serve as Chancery Court judge.
Saul’s victory now tips the scales back in favor of ex-law enforcement officers over lawyers serving in Jones County Justice Court. Judge Grant Hedgepeth is the lone judge with a law degree. Judge David Lyons is a former police chief with the Laurel Police Department and Saul was a longtime Mississippi Highway Patrolman. Justice court judges are not required to have a law degree. The job pays an annual salary of $44,700.
