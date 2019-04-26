Rain pushed state baseball playoff games back a day for local teams, so the second rounds got started on Friday night and the second games of the best-of-3 series are scheduled for today (Saturday).
West Jones (21-5) hosted Long Beach (10-15) on Friday night and will travel to the coast to face the Bearcats at 7 tonight in 5A action. Game 3, if necessary, will be at 7 p.m. Monday in Soso. It will be the first playoff series for the Mustangs, who earned a bye in the first round.
Northeast Jones (17-10) will host perennial power Sumrall (26-4) today at 1 after facing the Bobcats on the road Friday night in the 4A playoffs. Game 3, if necessary, will be at Sumrall at 7 p.m. Monday.
Taylorsville (20-8) will be at Enterprise-Lincoln (14-7-1) tonight at 7 after hosting the first game Friday night in 2A action. Game 3, if necessary, will be at Taylorsville at a time that had yet to be determined.
Stringer (19-7) will be at Ethel (19-5) tonight at 7 after hosting the Tigers on Friday night. Game 3, if necessary, will be at Stringer at 6 p.m. Monday.
Sunny skies are predicted throughout the weekend and Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.