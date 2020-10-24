Ron Roberts said he’s been dragging this ramp around the country for 20 years — even all the way up to the East Coast. His business associate Bubba Blackwell will jump the ramp on a Harley Davidson motorcycle and clear about 100 feet to the other ramp. Blackwell is known for beating Evel Knievel’s record of jumping 19 buses by clearing 20 in Massachusetts in 1998. Blackwell is scheduled to make a jump tonight (Saturday) at about 7 during the annual PDI Reunion. (Photo by Jack Hammett)
