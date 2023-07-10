Laurel man, 65, reportedly offered $100 to family member to stay quiet
An early-morning call to the ER led Laurel police to a disturbing allegation and arrest of a local grandfather.
Charles Pugh, 65, was charged with sexual battery after an unidentified family member accused him of raping her. The woman, who is in her 20s, went to South Central Regional Medical Center around 1:30 a.m. Thursday and Laurel police were dispatched to the emergency department after the allegation was made.
Pugh reportedly gave the woman a $100 bill and said, “Don’t tell your daddy,” according to a statement that was read from the affidavit during his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Friday.
Judge Kyle Roberston set Pugh’s bond at $25,000 and ordered him to have no contact with his accuser. Pugh bailed out of the Jones County Adult Detention Center a short time later.
