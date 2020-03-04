Water and sewer rates will go up by 3 percent for City of Laurel customers if the proposed increase passes in the next City Council meeting.
The council passed the first reading of the proposal unanimously, with no discussion, at Tuesday night’s meeting. For residential customers inside the city, the minimum charge would go up from $12.83 to $13.21 per month, and it would increase from $19.29 to $19.87 for customers outside the city.
Commercial and industrial customers would go up from minimums of $19.29, $28.92 and $3.91 per 1,000 gallons to $19.87, $29.79 and $4.03 per 1,000 gallons.
Mayor Johnny Magee has said in the past that he prefers small, consistent increases to occasional large increases in rates.
In other matters, council members agreed to allow George Blackwell to operate a bar/restaurant at 320 West 5th St. after his request was approved by the Planning Commission. The building is next door to the former Slowboat Brewing Co. The council also granted a one-year special zoning exception to Lemual Harrelson to operate a towing and recovery service at 510 Cross St. The Planning Commission also OK’d that exception in the residential area.
The council also OK’d the first reading of an amendment to city zoning ordinances after a petition was filed by Karen Bell to make 724 and 728 North 14th Avenue a “general commercial district” instead of residential.
The first reading of a proposal to add crematoriums to the zoning ordinance that governs mortuaries, funeral homes and undertakers was also approved.
The council also unanimously approved the following:
• The Laurel Police Department to apply for three separate grants totaling more than $196,000 to help pay for overtime and other costs associated with putting out extra patrols for traffic enforcement;
• The Laurel Fire Department to apply for a $138,155 FEMA grant through the Firefighters’ Assistance program;
• The city to apply for a $143,028 AmeriCorps grant;
• Travel for Kristal Jones to attend training as the AmeriCorps program director in Flowood (estimated cost $450) and for LFD administrative assistant Tamesha Gray to attend a conference in Biloxi (estimated cost $600);
• The appointment of Bo Asmar Jr. as the Ward 3’s representative on the Civil Service Commission;
The council also agreed to have the property at 144 South 14th St. cleaned and the cost billed to owner Miranda Rogers. The property had been deemed by the Inspection Department as unclean and a menace to the public health.
Councilman Tony Wheat asked the mayor if there was still an ordinance that forbids residents from hanging laundry on fences. When he said there is, Wheat asked, “Does that apply to Townhouse Motel?”
Magee said it did, then with a chuckle, said, “I guess their dryer isn’t working.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.