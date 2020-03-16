Ellisville drug dealers going away for decades
An Ellisville man who has been a “major player” in the local drug trade for a decade or so has been forced into early retirement.
Patrick Newell, 37, was ordered to serve 25 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after an Ellisville jury found him guilty of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute after deliberating for less than 20 minutes.
It was Newell’s third drug-related conviction, so he was sentenced as a habitual offender, meaning he is supposed to serve all of his time day for day with no chance for early release.
Judge Dal Williamson handed down the maximum sentence of 30 years — 25 to serve and five on post-release supervision under MDOC. He will also have to pay a fine of $10,000 and court costs of $427.50, according to the sentence order.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin and Newell was represented by attorney Cruz Gray.
“We are very happy with the conviction and the sentence,” Martin said. “It was warranted.”
Newell was arrested in January 2017 with 22 grams of meth that he was intending to sell, according to his indictment. The drugs were under the driver’s seat of a car he was driving while his wife and a toddler were in the car. Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents Robert Little and Jeff Monk pulled over the vehicle near the Jones-Wayne county line. Newell denied consent to search the vehicle and walked to a nearby home with his wife and the child while they waited on a search warrant. After they found the drugs, the officers went to arrest him, but he had gone out a back window. Newell was arrested a short time later hiding in a shed at another residence.
Newell was sent back to prison for violating the terms of his release after he was convicted of possession of meth and marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of cocaine in January 2015.
He was part of a major drug-trafficking organization that was busted by JCSD narcotics agents in November 2017. His brother Tony, who is in prison on federal drug charges, was the leader, agents said at the time of their arrest, when almost $1 million in illegal drugs (2 pounds of heroin, 220 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 100 Ecstasy pills) was seized.
They were responsible for supplying much of the meth, heroin and marijuana that was being sold in Jones County and the surrounding areas at the time.
“Immediately after the arrest, we began hearing reports that some dealers were having trouble finding drugs to supply customers,” JCSD agents said at the time.
When he was arrested in 2014, Newell had fled to the Atlanta area and was transported back to Jones County by JCSD narcotics agents to face charges.
During a roundup, agents found 1-1/2 pounds of meth and about a pound of marijuana in Newell’s home on Mesa Drive in Ellisville, according to reports. Several local dealers were getting their supply from him, agents said.
In a separate case, 37-year-old Timothy Roberts was ordered to serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. He was caught with 61.7 grams of meth — along with scales, bags and other items that are typically used by drug dealers — in his room at a residence on Camp Street. Narcotics agents were executing a search warrant for Roberts’ brother Marcus Nixon when they found the drugs.
His sentence will have to be served day-for-day, too, because of the amount. It was his first felony conviction.
“He had to be in pretty deep to have that much,” Martin said.
