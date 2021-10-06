New businesses cleared for landing at airport, downtown
A couple of new businesses could be landing in the community soon.
The Jones County Board of Supervisors agreed to pay for a portion of infrastructure upgrades that are needed for a prospective buyer at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport industrial park. The board also approved the potential sale of the old Wellness Center for $850,000.
Those actions were taken behind closed doors in executive session after the board’s public meeting on Monday morning. Jones County Economic Development Authority President Ross Tucker was in with supervisors along with South Central Regional Medical Center CEO Doug Higginbotham.
The board approved paying $450,000 to the airport for water and sewer infrastructure upgrades. Forrest County will also contribute $450,000 and the airport’s portion will be $500,000 to $600,000, said Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley.
The discussions were not conducted in the open meeting because they involved economic development, so it is not known which businesses are considering moving in to those places.
The old Wellness Center is in a prime location on Leontyne Price Boulevard, which is undergoing a $4.5 million upgrade to become the “gateway” to downtown Laurel for tourists. The Laurel Housing Authority is offering one remaining structure at the Leontyne Price Boulevard exit off Interstate 59 that is proposed as a welcome center, Ashley said, but it will cost an estimated $200,000 to renovate.
“How much is Laurel putting in?” Supervisor Larry Dykes asked.
Details are still being worked out, Ashley said. In other business, Ashley announced that more than 2,000 letters are going out to Jones County Garbage Service customers who owe $200 or more on their accounts. They’re being
warned that the amount owed will be added to the tax bill of the property owner if they don’t pay up. The budget was also amended to reflect a Cost of Living Adjustment raise for garbage service employees.
The board also set annual salaries of two employees in Jones County Circuit Court — $66,000 for Community Service Director Jerald Parrish and $39,000 for security officer Jim Stone. The latter position was approved in the previous budget year but not filled.
Dr. Jesse Smith, president of Jones College, thanked supervisors for their support of a dual-credit scholarship program that allows local high school students to also take college courses at no cost. A total of 1,707 high school students have benefitted from the program over the last three years, Smith said.
Since the program was implemented, graduation rates at the county schools and at JC have gone up, he reported.
“We’re on strong footing to prepare for the future,” he said. “On behalf of the college trustees, the faculty and the students, thank you for your support. This is a huge benefit to the community.”
Hiram Boone, who is executive director of Pat Harrison Waterway District, explained the checks and balances that were in place in that agency to guard against embezzlement. That was in response to recent correspondence from the board asking for accountability from agencies that receive large amounts of money from the county after tens of thousands of dollars were embezzled from the Jones County Fire Service.
Boone provided a copy of the most recent audit and said it was “a great audit ...
no problems.” He also reported that an estimated $30,000 to $35,000 of damage was caused by a fire in the office at the recently reopened Big Creek Waterpark. The agency is working on problems that cause flooding at about 225 North Laurel homes every three years or so, he said.
Eight new sites are being planned in the district, and the agency is also searching for funds to pay for a proposed project that has resurfaced — a lake in north Jones County.
“That project was dropped several years ... but it’s needed for drainage and a lot of other things,” he said. DM Clark Construction of Mize was awarded con- tracts to do roadwork at Highway 15 North and 20th Street ($170,110.80) and on County Barn, George John- son, Tommy Johnson and McMillan roads ($163,828). The Natural Resources Conservation Service will foot 75 percent of the bill and the board is applying to Pat Harrison Waterway to pay a portion, too.
Board President Johnny Burnett thanked Diane Shoemake and Wiley Picker- ing of Clark Engineering for their efforts to help several residents become compliant after being cited by MEMA for setting up structures on their property in areas that had been designated as a floodplain.
Officials from Cooperative Energy received permission to construct a 300-foot turn lane into their facility on Moselle-Seminary Road, with the understanding that the pavement will be able to handle heavy equipment.
Supervisor Travares Comegys donated $5,000 from his recreation fund for upgrades at the old “Blackcat Field” in Queensburg.
“A college is looking to play its home games there, and it would be a tremendous boost to the area,” he said.
Burnett agreed and he and Dykes chipped in $1,000 each toward the estimated $30,000 cost of preparing the facility for play. The board also made donations to the JC Athletic Club, JC softball golf tournament, Magnolia Cruisers and Make a Wish of Mississippi, and the Miss Mississippi/ Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen competitions.
