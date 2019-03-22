Foul-mouthed Facebook rant may have led to TV couple facing charges in Jasper
•
A Brandon couple who star on a reality TV show are facing charges in Jasper County after a family member accused them of sending harassing messages to him and his girlfriend, Sheriff Randy Johnson confirmed.
Bernie Allen McGee, 41, and Kristen Paige McGee, 42, who star on TLC’s “Seeking Sister Wife,” were charged with stalking and released on $250 bond a few hours after being taken into custody, Johnson said. They are scheduled to appear in Jasper County Justice Court on April 3.
Paige McGee’s brother, Patrick Marble of Bay Springs and his girlfriend Nicki Smith, filed an affidavit in justice court against the McGees, claiming that they were stalking Marble and Smith “leaving harassing calls on his home, cell and work phones” and that Bernie McGee confronted Marble and harassed him. Both Marble and Smith said they “fear for their lives,” according to the affidavits.
The judge issued a warrant to pick up the McGees in Rankin County, Johnson said. They were booked into the Jasper County Jail “for a couple of hours” then allowed to post bond. The charges are misdemeanors, Johnson said.
The arrests have led to several national entertainment news outlets contacting Johnson and his department. Stories about the charges are on TMZ, People, Newsweek and others.
It wasn’t known what caused the family rift, but about a month ago, Paige McGee reportedly went to Facebook messenger to attack a fan who has a child with Down syndrome. She wrote that the fan’s child was a “retard” and said that the disability is genetic and was the result of the fan being “a horrible person … and god is punishing you!”
When a fan showed the message to Marble, he tweeted, “Paige enjoys playing the victim and having people feel sorry for her. She’s found the perfect format to facilitate this.”
That response apparently led to problems between the family members.
The show “Seeking Sister Wife” follows four families in polygamous relationships as they seek, date or transition a new sister wife into their lives, according to TLC.
