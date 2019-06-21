Jasper County man's sister: 'Charges killed my husband'
The star of a TLC reality show died this week, and his wife is blaming her estranged brother in Jasper County for contributing to his death by filing stalking charges against them earlier this year.
Paige McGee took to Facebook to lash out at her brother Patrick Marble after he posted a comment about the death of her husband, 41-year-old Bernie McGee. She wrote: “YOU KILLED MY HUSBAND AND I HOPE YOU BURN IN HELL.”
Bernie and Paige McGee, who live in Rankin County, star on the show “Seeking Sister Wife.” He died at a Jackson hospital earlier this week after suffering heat stroke and a heart attack while riding his bicycle, his wife told TLC.
When Marble posted about his passing, it “infuriated Paige,” the website Starcasm reported. She said that Marble’s accusations accusing the McGees of stalking him and girlfriend Nicki Smith, both of Jasper County, and the McGees’ subsequent arrests contributed to the condition that killed her husband. They were supposed to appear in Jasper County Justice Court on Wednesday, she posted.
“Patrick’s constant lies and attacks against us caused this … having us arrested for not doing a damn thing wrong did this! We were financially put out for having to hire lawyers, investigators, and missing work for this bulls - - t.”
She went on to write that Marble has “admitted numerous times that he would not stop until we were fired from the show. Well, that never happened so he continued his bullying and harassment. Bernie has been under so much stress and the stress of going to court this coming Wednesday with the fear of 1 year in jail wore on Bernie.”
She also recounted how upset her husband was the day they were arrested “because our sons had to watch us being taken away,” she wrote. “Every night since then, Bernie has said over and over, the look on Johnny’s face. He just couldn’t get over that.”
Paige McGee wrote that she and Marble “do not have a relationship. We never have.
Bernie and Paige McGee were arrested in March after Marble and Smith filed an affidavit in justice court claiming that the McGees were stalking them and “leaving harassing calls on his home, cell and work phones.”
The judge issued a warrant to pick up the McGees in Rankin County, Sheriff Randy Johnson said. They were booked into the Jasper County Jail “for a couple of hours” then allowed to post bond of $250 each. The charges were misdemeanors, Johnson said.
Several national entertainment news outlets — TMZ, People, Newsweek and others — did stories on the arrests.
Paige McGee showed up for the initial appearance in court last month and Judge Marvin Jones reset the date.
“I’ll be back with my attorney by my side,” she said as she stormed out of the courtroom, yelling at the judge, who had just patiently explained her rights and the procedures that were to follow.
It wasn’t known what caused the family rift, but about a month earlier, Paige McGee reportedly went to Facebook messenger to attack a fan who has a child with Down syndrome. She wrote that the fan’s child was a “retard” and said that the disability is genetic and was the result of the fan being “a horrible person … and god is punishing you!”
When a fan showed the message to Marble, he tweeted, “Paige enjoys playing the victim and having people feel sorry for her. She’s found the perfect format ... for this.”
That response apparently led to the family problems.
The show “Seeking Sister Wife” follows four families in polygamous relationships as they seek, date or transition a new sister wife into their lives, according to TLC.
