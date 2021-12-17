James Dean arrested following LPD raid, charged with trafficking meth near Laurel Middle School
Laurel police seized two pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday in the second of two large drug busts within the city limits in a week's time. James Dean, 36, was arrested after a several months long investigation, the LPD said. He was arrested at a home in the 1800 block of Pearl River Drive, off South 19th Avenue near Laurel Middle School.
Dean was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine within 1,500 feet of the school. LPD Narcotics and Special Response Team officers also seized a gun. The meth had a street value of between $20,000 and $30,000, Sgt. Rodrigus Carr said.
“Along with the search warrant, we also had an operation where we were going throughout the city of Laurel, buying illegal narcotics and arrested three other individuals, Roman Milsaps, 56, Gregory Perryman, 56, and Andrew Ducksworth, 54. They were all charged with sale of a controlled substance," Carr said. “Once we get the information, we have to research the information, look at the people we get research on so it’s not a matter of hours before we can actually get each individual,” Carr said. “It takes time.”
Last week, LPD arrested Jason Wilson, 38, after the LPD’s Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at his home on Broadmoor Drive, off Old Bay Springs Road, and found drugs, digital scales and other items that are typically associated with people who are selling drugs, police said.
The LPD does not believe these two busts are related, but it is still under investigation.
“It just goes to show that our narcotics division are very proactive, and if you are selling dope here in Laurel, they will knock on your door,” said Deputy Chief Earl Reed. “It won’t be Avon calling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.