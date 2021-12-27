A longtime department head called out a new city council member in their most recent meeting.
On an agenda that was filled with goodies for the Parks and Recreation Department, Director Elvin Ulmer took a few minutes to respond to something “a councilperson” said during a recent meeting of a “social group.”
“This person said that the city would be better off (financially) if we stopped spending so much money on parks and recreation,” especially at the Sportsplex, Ulmer said. “As a city leader, it’s very unprofessional and disrespectful to my department and my employees.”
Ulmer went on to outline recent and ongoing projects at parks throughout the city and pointed out that his department handles all of the landscaping in public areas of the city as well as at city cemeteries along with cleaning properties that have been deemed dilapidated by the Inspection Department. He also pointed out that the Sportsplex has been bringing people to Laurel to fill restaurants and hotels for years.
“In the future, come to the mayor or me and get facts before you go out spreading misinformation,” Ulmer said.
That’s when council President Tony Thaxton urged Ulmer to handle the matter in private. Ulmer said he would have done that, but he was addressing it in
public because he was “accused in a public forum.”
Ward 2 Councilman Kevin Kelly spoke up, saying, “I’m the one who said it,” but he said that what Ulmer relayed to the council wasn’t the whole story.
“Nothing was said except that we need to look at other parks in the city, too, for all people to participate in,” he said. “I was not trying to cause trouble.”
Kelly, who was elected this year to replace longtime Councilman Tony Wheat, was reportedly speaking to the Jones County Republican Women when he made the comments. Ward 4 Councilman George Carmichael also weighed in, saying he travels the region with his soccer-playing daughter, and Laurel is “known all over the country” for its recreational facilities.
Those facilities help bring in “hundreds of thousands of dollars every year” by bringing people to the city. “Everyone needs to understand that’s one of the ways Laurel raises revenue and keeps the tax burden off the residents,” he said. “Elvin and his crew do a great job.” Ulmer passed out a report from the 2021 Dixie Youth World Series that showed total revenue from the event at just over $397,000 with a profit of just under $70,000 and an account that now contains $145,535.85.
The council then unanimously approved travel for Ulmer to attend the Sports Turf Managers Association meeting in Savannah, Ga., next month at an estimated cost of $3,485 and his travel expenses associated with serving on the Mississippi Turf Association board in the upcoming year.
The council also accepted a donation of $7,000 from the Board of Supervisors for upgrades at Boston Park, a donation of $5,000 from Sanderson Farms for city tennis equipment needs and to prepare for future tennis tournaments, the donation of an upright freezer from Roy Wyrick to be used at the Sportsplex and donations totaling $7,500 from numerous local businesses for sponsor- ships of the city’s fall baseball and softball leagues.
Later in the meeting, Carmichael said he was concerned with some recent decisions by the Planning Commission.
“About 50 or 60 African Americans have applied for mobile homes and have been denied, but all of the sudden, now it’s OK,” he said. “There’s something terribly wrong with the way the Planning Commission is doing things now. They need to follow the rules because they’re causing a lot of confusion in the city.”
The Planning Commission makes recommendations to council members after hearing plans, but ultimate approval is up to the city council. Earlier in the meeting, the council had a proposal to grant a one-year special exception to Bo Asmar to allow a mobile home for office use at 2301 North Meridian Ave., but the measure died for lack of a motion.
The Planning Commission had OK’d that proposal, along with granting a zoning
exception to Dion Dotson to operate an in-home daycare at 31 Mar Ree Drive and to Marcus Brown to operate a convenience store at 228
West 1st St. The council unanimously approved those proposals.
