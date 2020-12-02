A Jones County man who was convicted of killing a man as a teenager is now on the run after being accused of stabbing another man almost a dozen times on Monday night.
Timothy Meadows, 23, stabbed a man 11 times at the victim's residence on Pine Drive in the Glade Community then fled the scene, said Investigator Reuben Bishop of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Meadows had reportedly been dating the daughter of the victim’s wife and was told to leave, Bishop said, but it wasn’t known why the suspect went to the residence and what led to the assault.
“The victim’s not able to talk,” Bishop said. “He’s still in the hospital.”
Witnesses told the investigator that the stabbing “happened real quick,” Bishop said, adding that the victim had serious wounds to his torso, shoulder and back. “They didn’t realize he had been stabbed until they saw all of the blood.”
The JCSD did not identify the victim, but a source with knowledge of the case said it was 44-year-old William Daniel Dyer, who has a history of drug arrests and at least one conviction. An individual transported him to the emergency room at South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment, JCSD officials reported.
When he is captured, Meadows will face “significant jail time,” District Attorney Tony Buckley said. If convicted of aggravated assault, Meadows will have two violent offenses on his record. One more and he would face life in prison if convicted of any felony as a habitual offender.
Meadows pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the August 2014 choking death of Timothy Williamson along with co-defendant Alex Crews. Both were 17 at the time. Meadows was ordered to serve six years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to manslaughter in May 2018. Meadows was set free on April 16 on Earned Release Supervision, according to MDOC records.
Both suspects served a couple years in prison before being granted a retrial by the state Court of Appeals after it was ruled that youth court had jurisdiction originally and failed to transfer the case to circuit court after the teens were first charged with murder. They did not use a “deadly weapon” to kill Williamson, which is why the case should have remained in youth court, according to the ruling.
The then-teens killed Williamson after a day of drinking and riding ATVS along the Leaf River.
Anyone who knows Meadows’ whereabouts is asked to contact JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.