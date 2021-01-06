Powers Fire & Rescue responded to 74 emergency incidents in December, a record in the 32-year history of the all-volunteer department.
That number includes a total of 47 emergency medical calls, 15 motor-vehicle crashes, eight fires, two false alarms, one helicopter crash and one natural gas leak, Chief Joey Davis said.
“Our emergency responses during the COVID-19 pandemic have placed our members at increased risk,” Powers Fire & Rescue President Ed Ritchey said, adding that responders have “deployed personal protective equipment and worked in conjunction with emergency medical services on protocols to reduce the risk of transmission.
“The high number of emergency incidents in December certainly put a strain on our Powers volunteer firefighters and emergency medical responders, but they stepped up and did their best to provide for those in need despite the dangers involved to themselves.”
Powers Fire & Rescue responds to emergency medical calls with a crew of seven nationally registered emergency medical responders, all of whom are volunteers. They primarily respond with crews from EMServ Ambulance Service.
One of the certified medical responders, Lance Chancellor, offered this tribute to his fellow volunteers:
“We see you. We see you as you give every ounce of yourselves, your training and your experience in service to those suffering a medical emergency.
“We see you. We see you wet, cold and tired in hour 11 of your 12-hour shift working to save the life of a teenager trapped in a horrible vehicle crash.
“We see you. We see you as you look into the terrified eyes of a wife who you just had to tell that her husband of 43 years has passed away despite your best efforts to revive him.
“We see you. We see you on your 10th call of your shift, you’re now cold to-go lunch crumpled up in a bag on the dash of the ambulance because your rig has been swamped with calls and there’s been no time to eat, much less decompress.
“We see you. We see you working your tails off in this COVID-19 pandemic to save others who are suffering from a disease that is doing its best to kill them. And you, too, if it can infect you.
“We see you. We see you as heroes working on the absolute front lines, even though we never tell you how much we admire you and appreciate your dedication to a calling higher than yourself.
“We see you. We see you and pray that God keeps you safe, that others see your sacrifices, and that you know when you see us that we are there to support you.
“We see you.”
