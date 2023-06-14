Candidates for state offices in this year’s Mississippi elections were required to file updated campaign finance reports for activity in May by June 9.

The following is a rundown of the latest campaign finance filings from each statewide and state commission candidate as filed by their campaigns with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office. Some reports either have not been filed at the time of this article or may not yet be loaded on the Secretary of State’s website.

tate reeves

Reeves
hosemann

Hosemann

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.