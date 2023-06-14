Candidates for state offices in this year’s Mississippi elections were required to file updated campaign finance reports for activity in May by June 9.
The following is a rundown of the latest campaign finance filings from each statewide and state commission candidate as filed by their campaigns with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office. Some reports either have not been filed at the time of this article or may not yet be loaded on the Secretary of State’s website.
Governor
Incumbent Republican Gov. Tate Reeves continues to lead all candidates with a massive $9.4 million cash-on-hand total, even after a $1 million media ad buy. Reeves raised more than $650,000 in May alone. His top donors this period included the Homebuilders Association of Mississippi PAC ($50,000), Mississippi Health Care Association PAC ($50,000), Mississippi Beer Distributors Association Six-PAC ($40,000), Ergon State PAC ($25,000), Coast developer Joe Canizaro ($25,000), Cadence Bank PAC ($25,000) and MADA Auto PAC ($20,000).
Republican challenger John Witcher shows that he raised $36,000 in May, but over $30,000 of it was a personal loan to his own campaign.
Democratic candidate and current Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley raised just over $355,000 in May. His campaign touted in a release that their fundraising “was fueled by small-dollar donations, with 88.5 percent of contributions less than $200.” However, a quick review of Presley’s report debunks that claim, as roughly 17 percent of the May contributions came from non-itemized donations, meaning 83 percent of the campaign’s donations were above the $200 mark.
Nearly a quarter of the funds ($85,000) came from nine out-of-state donations of $5,000 or more. Those were: Kathy Olsen from Tennessee ($35,000), Machinist Political League out of Maryland ($10,000), Pine Gate Renewables in North Carolina ($10,000), Jay Sones in Louisiana ($5,000), Blue Ridge Power in North Carolina ($5,000), Edward Snowdon in New York ($5,000), Nancy Miller in Virginia ($5,000), Stephanie Barksdale in Louisiana ($5,000) and Jamie Amos in Tennessee ($5,000). Another $27,500 came from donors from California to New Jersey in the form of $2,500 contributions.
Independent gubernatorial candidate Gwendolyn Gray reported raising nearly $15,000, but the itemized documentation is not showing on the Secretary of State’s website.
Republican
Tate Reeves (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $668,000
- Cash on hand: $9.4 million
John Witcher
- Raised this period: $36,000
- Cash on hand: $40,500
David Grady Hardigree
- Raised this period: $100
- Cash on hand: $0
Democrat
Brandon Presley
- Raised this period: $355,000
- Cash on hand: $1.7 million
Independent
Gwendolyn Gray
- Raised this period: $15,000
- Cash on hand: $1,800
Lieutenant Governor
Incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hoseman outraised all state candidates during May, bringing in just under $1 million for the period. His main Republican primary challenger, state Sen. Chris McDaniel, reported raising over $100,000.
However, as pointed out by Hosemann campaign operatives, nearly $10,000 of McDaniel’s May total were previously included in his last filing from the January through April period, meaning the state senator’s campaign team double-reported those funds.
McDaniel’s team hit back at Hosemann, pointing out that the incumbent lieutenant governor accepted donations from “liberal felon” Dickie Scruggs and his son, both of whom went to prison for judicial bribery. Hosemann’s report shows $1,000 from the father and son. Scruggs has also been a contributor to Democratic gubernatorial candidates Brandon Presley and Republican state Sen. Nicole Akins Boyd this cycle.
The leading Hosemann donors this period were the Mississippi Bankers Association PAC ($50,000) and Homebuilders Association of Mississippi PAC ($30,000). Eight others donated $25,000 to Hosemann. They were the Mississippi Health Care PAC, MADA Auto PAC, Ergon State PAC, Mississippi Medical PAC, ECM CO-PAC, Optometry for Progress PAC, R. H. Dunlap and Mississippi Roadbuilders Association PAC.
As for McDaniel, R.H. Dunlap ($15,000) and Nicole Johns ($10,000) were the leading contributors to the state senator’s lieutenant governor campaign. Five others donated $5,000 to McDaniel. Those were Kristian Agoglia, Faye Barlow, Harold White, Daniel Conwill and Denny King. The King donation is reportedly among the contributions that were double-reported.
The other Republican candidate in the race, Tiffany Longino, does not have a report listed at this time. Instead, she filed a 48-hour report showing she took in $790.
The Democratic candidate reported raising zero dollars in May and has zero cash on hand.
Republican
Delbert Hosemann (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $958,000
- Cash on hand: $3.7 million
Chris McDaniel
- Raised this period: $107,000
- Cash on hand: $386,000
Tiffany Longino – *Filed a 48-hour report
- Raised this period: $790 (*48-hour report)
- Cash on hand: $-
Democrat
D. Ryan Grover
- Raised this period: $0
- Cash on hand: $0
Attorney General
Republican
Lynn Fitch (incumbent) – *Not showing
- Raised this period: $
- Cash on hand: $
Democrat
Greta Martin
- Raised this period: $20,600
- Cash on hand: $22,700
Secretary of State
Republican
Michael Watson (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $144,000
- Cash on hand: $782,000
Democrat
Shuwaski Young – *Not showing
- Raised this period: $
- Cash on hand: $
State Treasurer
Republican
David McRae (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $5,000
- Cash on hand: $206,000
Democrat
Addie Green – *Not showing
- Raised this period: $
- Cash on hand: $
Agriculture & Commerce Commissioner
Republican
Andy Gipson (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $12,000
- Cash on hand: $192,000
Democrat
Robert Bradford
- Raised this period: $2,100
- Cash on hand: $2,400
Bethany Hill
- Raised this period: $60
- Cash on hand: $360
Terry Rogers – *Not showing
- Raised this period: $
- Cash on hand: $
State Auditor
Republican
Shad White (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $52,500
- Cash on hand: $1.6 million
Democrat
Larry Bradford
- Raised this period: $0
- Cash on hand: $50
Insurance Commissioner
Republican
Mike Chaney (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $5,000
- Cash on hand: $297,000
Mitch Young
- Raised this period: $0
- Cash on hand: $0
Democrat
Bruce Burton
- Raised this period: $0
- Cash on hand: $0
Public Service Commissioners
Northern District
Republican
Chris Brown
- Raised this period: $900
- Cash on hand: $618,000
Tanner Newman – *Not showing
- Raised this period: $
- Cash on hand: $
Central District
Republican
Brent Bailey (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $0
- Cash on hand: $22,500
Democrat
Dekeither Stamps
- Raised this period: $1,400
- Cash on hand: $12,200
Southern District
Republican
Dane Maxwell (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $6,900
- Cash on hand: $27,800
Nelson Wayne Carr
- Raised this period: $0
- Cash on hand: $7,400
Transportation Commissioners
Northern District
Republican
John Caldwell (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $1,000
- Cash on hand: $114,000
Central District
Republican
Rickey Pennington Jr.
- Raised this period: $0
- Cash on hand: -$1,700
Democrat
Willie Simmons (incumbent) – *Not showing
- Raised this period: $
- Cash on hand: $
Southern District
Republican
Charles Busby
- Raised this period: $0
- Cash on hand: $183,000
Independent
Steven Brian Griffin
- Raised this period: $0
- Cash on hand: $15,900
The next round of campaign finance reports, for June, are due July 10 in the leadup to the Aug. 8 Primary Election Day.
