JACKSON — On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his new comprehensive Safe Recovery order as a one-stop resource for Mississippians as we continue to flatten the curve on new COVID-19 cases.
Under the new executive order, some social-distancing restrictions have been eased as the COVD-19 case numbers continue to improve. A few of the relaxed restrictions include increasing attendance at outdoor K-12 extracurricular events, such as football games, to 50 percent of seating capacity, limiting group gatherings when you are unable to social distance to no more than 20 indoors and 100 outdoors, and requiring masks for schools and close contact businesses like salons and barbershops. The order is in effect until Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m.
"I have always tried to stress the important balance of this time: we cannot allow our system to collapse, and we should not use the heavy-hand of government more than it is justified," said Governor Tate Reeves. "We have to tailor our actions to the current threat, and make sure that they do not go beyond what is reasonable."
