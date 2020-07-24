Jones still not on list of hot-spots in state
•
On Friday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his amended Safe Return order, establishing additional measures on social gatherings and events to protect public health as COVID-19 cases rise across the state.
Closely monitoring data from the Mississippi State Department of Health and consulting with state health experts, Reeves signed a new executive order that amends previous restrictions on group gatherings and bars. The amended Safe Return order is in effect until 8:00 AM on Monday, August 3.
“We are still in the middle of our most painful period of COVID-19 spread to date. We have to slow the spread to prevent our health care system from becoming overwhelmed,” he said.
To limit transmission across the state, the new social distancing measures include:
• Social gatherings are limited to 10 or fewer indoors and 20 or fewer outdoors.
• Bars can only sell alcohol to seated customers, and no alcohol can be sold at restaurants or bars after 11 p.m. until 7 a.m. Previous social-distancing measures, such as limiting to 50 percent capacity, updating floor plans to ensure 6 feet distance between groups, and limiting to six people per table, remain in effect.
The governor also announced that six additional counties were identified as hotspots within the state, adding the following counties to the county-specific executive order with tighter social distancing measures to help limit transmission: Calhoun, Holmes, Lamar, Montgomery, Winston and Yalobusha counties.
Reeves issued another executive order today to continue easing the burdens weighing on the thousands of Mississippians unemployed due to the pandemic. With some unemployment benefits set to end today (Saturday), the governor has extended the suspension of work search requirements until August 8 and other unemployment benefits listed in the executive order until Sept. 26.
