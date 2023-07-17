7.18 Cold-Link Logistics groundbreaking.jpg

Cold-Link Logistics bringing $64M investment, 84 jobs

The rain stopped, the sun came out and the South Mississippi sauna effect started just before a groundbreaking ceremony for a refrigerated warehouse.

7.18 Cold-Link Logistics groundbreaking, locals, Founder Michael Mandrich, Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults, Gov. Tate Reeves and Board of Supervisors President Johnny Burnett..jpg

From left, Cold-Link Logistics founder Michael Mandrich, Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults, Gov. Tate Reeves and Board of Supervisors President Johnny Burnett. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
7.18 Cold-Link Logistics groundbreaking, Gov. Tate Reeves.jpg

Governor Tate Reeves gives an interview after the groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo by Mark Thornton)

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.