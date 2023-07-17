Cold-Link Logistics bringing $64M investment, 84 jobs
The rain stopped, the sun came out and the South Mississippi sauna effect started just before a groundbreaking ceremony for a refrigerated warehouse.
“I suggest that we have the next ribbon-cutting inside the facility,” Gov. Tate Reeves told the people gathered under a tent at the construction site of Cold-Link Logistics, just outside of Ellisville, last Thursday.
The official announcement and celebration of the 198,000-square-foot cold-storage facility — and the 100-plus good-paying jobs it will produce — was just the latest announcement of new industry in the state, Reeves said.
“Mississippi’s economy is on fire,” he said.
To put that in perspective, Reeves said that in his years in government, the average statewide investment for economic development projects has been about $900 million. In 2022, the total was $6 billion, he said, and 2023 is shaping up to be a “banner year.”
The Cold-Link Logistics facility represents a corporate investment of $64 million, and it is expected to create 84 jobs with an average wage of $58,600 and indirectly create 30 more jobs with partner Whitestone Transportation at an average wage of $81,833.
The doors should be opening in about a year, Cold-Link founder and president Michael Mandrich said, and he was so optimistic that he was already talking about expansion on the day of the ceremonial groundbreaking.
“In a couple of years, we’ll be talking about Phase II,” he said.
That optimism is the result of the need he sees for the food-storage facility here and the teamwork that was on display in making it happen, he said.
Mandrich and Reeves singled out Ross Tucker, president of the Jones County Economic Development Authority, for his efforts in making the deal happen, as did Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults and Jones County Board of Supervisors President Johnny Burnett.
“People here have been super supportive,” Mandrich said. “We’re proud to invest in this community. We bring family values, a great culture and believe in giving back to the community.”
He is the son of Jim “Mad Dog” Mandrich, who made a name for himself as a member of the famed 1972 Miami Dolphins — the last NFL team to complete a perfect, undefeated season. The name of the roadway leading into the facility in the I-59 South Industrial Park Site, off Dacetown Road, will be named “Mad Dog Way,” in his honor.
“Our office has focused on aggressive site development in the last few years,” Tucker said. “Having a shovel-ready site was our biggest advantage in closing this deal.”
He credited Ellisville and Jones County officials for having the foresight to have it ready for an industrial prospect to locate there and he credited the Mississippi Development Authority for its assistance.
“This is a perfect example of leadership working together, from the governor’s office to a small municipality like Ellisville,” Buckhaults said.
Burnett agreed, then added, “We’ve got 400 more acres out here, so if you know of a business that’s looking, call us.”
There should be more to come, Reeves said, adding that he couldn’t be specific because of non-disclosure agreements that have to be signed while working on economic-development projects.
“Let’s just say, this won’t be my last time to come to the Pine Belt this year,” he said.
Bonus footage:
