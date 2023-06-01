Magnolia Boys Town gave fresh start to the neglected, forgotten, orphaned; reunion set for June on site of former home

Home

The Magnolia Boys Home

He had apparently been there for hours. Sitting quietly on a suitcase with a note pinned to his chest. The note was brief and brutal: “Please take him in. We don’t want him anymore.”

Fields

Boys work in the field to grow vegetables for the home.
Animals Concert

The music group The Animals, best known for the song “House of the Rising Sun,” perform at the old civic center in Laurel as a fundraiser for Magnolia Boys Town.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.