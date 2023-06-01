Magnolia Boys Town gave fresh start to the neglected, forgotten, orphaned; reunion set for June on site of former home
He had apparently been there for hours. Sitting quietly on a suitcase with a note pinned to his chest. The note was brief and brutal: “Please take him in. We don’t want him anymore.”
This young boy named Russell was like so many others who had arrived at the Magnolia Boys Home, which was located about seven miles east of Laurel, near Lake Bogue Homa. Not problem boys, but boys with real problems. They came from broken homes, orphanages and, in some cases, the state welfare agency. They were starving not just for food, but most importantly for love and affection.
The April 9, 1966, Leader-Call reported, “Some have literally been dropped off at the (Boys Town) home like you might try to lose a stray cat or dog you did not want.”
For the better part of two decades, the Magnolia Boys Town became the home for more than 1,500 boys from 12 states who passed through its doors. The values and life lessons learned there since its opening in 1955 have resonated for generations.
A long walk to a new beginning
“I walked there from Laurel when I was 14 years old,” said Forrest “Curly” Myrick, the first boy to be taken in. “I needed a place to stay, and Boys Town would get you off the street.”
He made the 10-mile trek hoping for a new beginning at the home owned by Henry Bucklew, who served as mayor of Laurel and founded the Boys Town. He and his wife donated some of the land to get the home started, the LL-C reported in 1966.
“I remember walking up to the building and Henry Bucklew was out there working on it. He noSced I had curly hair and started calling me ‘Curly,’” Myrick said.
The name stuck with him for life, as did the lessons he learned there.
“We learned the value of hard work and discipline,” said Paul Little. “There were 40 acres behind Masonite Lake, and we farmed that land. We also raised hogs for meat so that there was always plenty to eat."
“We used to drive around and collect scraps from every school in Jones County to feed the hogs. We were a true band of brothers and were the only family many of the boys had.”
‘I never thought I would end up there’
Little came to the Magnolia Boys Town when he was 12 years old. “I never thought I would end up there,” he said. His mother had died and his father was a magician in a traveling carnival.
The youngster needed a stable home, and he found it at the Boys Town.
“Buck (Henry Bucklew) came and picked me up in a white ’57 Ford,” Little said. “There were 55 boys there when I got there, and for many of them, we were the only family they had.”
The house parents were always lovingly referred to as “Pop” and “Mom.” They lived on the property with the boys and were the de facto parents of the thousands of boys who came through the home over the years. The last Pop and Mom were Boyd and Ethyl Anderson.
“When Pop Anderson came (to Boys Town), he was like a father to me,” Little said.
“He was firm but fair,” Little added, his voice trailing off with emotion. “He cared about us and taught us so many things.”
Little left Boys Town in 1964 to serve in the military as a gunnery sergeant. When he returned to Laurel on a bus at 3 a.m. in January 1967, he only knew one person to call to come pick him up — Pop Anderson. And Pop gladly came.
That same year, Little began a 25-year decorated career with the Laurel Police Department, rising to the rank of police chief before retiring.
“I am proud that I came to be what Pop (Anderson) wanted me to be,” he said.
From delinquent to productive citizen
James Branch is also grateful that he found Magnolia Boys Town. He came from a broken home and often found himself in trouble, running with his older brother. On one occasion, after stopping a moving train on its tracks with a flare, he says he was “worked over” at the police station and told he was being sent to a reformatory school.
He was sent to Magnolia Boys Town instead.
“I was tickled to death to get there,” Branch said. “I didn’t know where I was going to sleep or have anything to eat until I got there. I thought I had died and gone to heaven.”
Asked if he ever got into trouble while at the Boys Town, Branch chuckled and said, “Pop (Anderson) kept you so busy, you were tired when you got off. After dinner and a little television, we went to bed!”
Branch retired after a long and successful career as a crew leader at Masonite.
“(Pop) came from Laurel, but we thought he came from God with all the things he did for us,” said former Magnolia Boy David Smith. “With Mom and Pop (Anderson), you couldn’t have a better momma and daddy.”
‘Part of the best time of my life’
Smith came to Boys Town after spending three years in an orphanage in Jackson. He calls the 10 years that he spent at Boys Town as “part of the best time of my life.”
“We were taught respect for people, right from wrong, and I also learned a trade that I have used all my life,” Smith said.
At Boys Town, the former member of an orphanage was mentored as an electrician by Red Dykes of Laurel, who often volunteered his time to help the boys who were living at the home.
“I couldn’t have the family and everything else that I have now if it hadn’t been for the things that I learned at Boys Town,” Smith said.
The Animals and Elvis
The Magnolia Boys Town often drew celebrities and entertainers to help raise funds for the home. The Animals once performed a benefit concert for Boys Town at the Civic Center in 1965, and, on April 9, 1966, country music star Red Foley appeared at the Civic Center “in person and with a Large Grand Ole Opera Cast,” according to the Leader-Call of that same date.
Many of the former residents report seeing a young Elvis Presley visiting Boys Town occasionally, but apparently no concert could be arranged due to Elvis’ management.
Perhaps the biggest mystery of all, however, is the location of a time capsule that was once buried at Boys Town.
“We heard about the time capsule and posted about it on Facebook,” said Sonya Rowell, who along with her husband Jayson now owns the property where Boys Town once stood. “I had seven different men who lived at Boys Town contact me, so my husband and I searched with a metal detector all over the property.
“Some of them say it was moved years later and some say it is buried on top of the ground,” Rowell said.
The Rowells have located the old water well and what is left of one of the hog stalls. But that is about all they have discovered, since the home burned and the property was cleared many years ago.
“We are going to have a reunion for the men here on the property in June, and we want to get these men together and just have a good day,” Rowell said. “We would love to find the timme capsule, so maybe someone knows where it is.
“Some men told me they were signed over (to the home) and that the people left them and never looked back. But a lot of them ended up having a really good life.”
The history of the Magnolia Boys Town certainly bears that out, and Pop would be proud.
He wasn’t a bad kid. He just needed help. Somewhere to stay and someone to care. A family.
