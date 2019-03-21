The Relay For Life will be moved back to the SportsPlex this year starting at 6 p.m. Friday, April 26.
After a few years at the Fairgrounds, the annual event will be back at the facility off of Highway 84 West, kicking off with the survivor/caregiver/team laps immediately after the opening ceremony, chairwoman Lisa Winpigler said.
Luminarias ($10), sky lanterns ($25) and tiki torches ($100) can be purchased to honor a cancer survivor, in memory of a cancer victim or to “fight back” by honoring a caregiver or other worker.
Orders for torches must be in by April 8 and orders for sky lanterns must be in by April 15.
Luminarias are the white bags that line the walking track, the sky lanterns are released into the night sky during a special ceremony and the torches line the track or stage all night.
For more information or to place an order, contact Winpigler at lwinpigler@laurelschools.org, Brook Hill at bhill@jonescountymedical.com or Holly Green (luminaria chairwoman) at hgreen@jonescountymedical.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.