Anna Ard knows about being relentless. From her days playing softball at William Carey University to watching her mother battle ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), Ard approaches life with this philosophy. And she has a tattoo on her left wrist as a reminder, stating simply “relentless.”
Ard’s relentless mentality helped her become the second woman firefighter to graduate the Mississippi Fire Academy in the history of the Laurel Fire Department.
Chief Leo Brown said having Ard join the team adds a new dimension to the department.
“We’ve hired women firefighters before at the department but they did not make the academy,” Brown said. “She’s the second female to make it through both parts of the fire academy. She’s been a great asset to the department and blended right in with the team.”
Ard, originally from Louisville, graduated from Winston Academy in 2007 and William Carey with a bachelor’s in biological sciences in 2012. After she graduated, she began teaching and coached before she opened her business, Anna Ard Pitching in Taylorsville.
When her mother’s health deteriorated from ALS during the beginning of the pandemic, she shut down her business to help care for her mother. Ard said she was close to her mother, who battled the deadly neurological disease for four years.
“From the beginning of her ALS, she could still be active,” Ard said. “She would come up with tools that would help her open her truck. She fought to the very end, she did not give up. I definitely looked up to my mom.”
The illness drastically affected her mother’s health.
“At the beginning of the pandemic she could walk and towards the end of the year in November or December, she couldn’t get up by herself or walk at all so she was wheelchair-bound,” Ard said.
Ard decided to follow her dream to become a firefighter through inspiration of her mother and the girls she taught. It was something she had always wanted to do, Ard said.
“I would tell my girls that I pitch, ‘If you have a goal, go out and do it, don’t let anything stop you,’” Ard said.
Then she realized she had not achieved one of her goals which was firefighting. She began her prerequisites at the Philadelphia Fire Department, and after her mother died, moved to Laurel to join the LFD. She underwent the interview process, which consists of an interview, physical exam and written test, and was hired Aug. 23 by the LFD. After passing that, she began train- ing and left for the academy Oct. 25.
The training and academy was challenging but Ard made it through.
“I never reached a point where I thought, ‘I can’t do this,’” Ard said.
Ard believes that more women should consider becoming a firefighter and not be afraid of the physical demands of the job or be intimidated that it’s a male-dominated field.
“My guys treat me like one of them, especially the guys at the academy,” Ard said. “They all wanted to be my partner, they didn’t not want to be my partner because I’m female.”
Ard is one of the hardest workers at the department, said Brown.
“She’s willing to get in there and train people coming up under her,” Brown said. “We had another woman going through the hiring process struggle with the physical part and she stepped in to give her techniques to pass the physical part.”
Brown said it’s the highlight of his career to have another woman in the department and become a certified firefighter and that the LFD is still hiring with another test in February.
“She chose us to begin her career,” Brown said. “We want women to be a part of this. It’s a great career and a close-knit family.”
