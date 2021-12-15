Powers Fire & Rescue launches drive to aid storm-ravaged Kentucky
Powers Fire & Rescue is conducting an emergency relief supplies drive in association with others for residents in tornado-ravaged Mayfield, Ky., and surrounding communities. The town of 10,000 residents, and many surrounding communities, were obliterated by a weekend tornado whose death toll has climbed to nearly 100.
Non-perishable food, bottled water, sports drinks, cleaning supplies, flashlights and batteries, manual can-openers, paper goods, bath- room supplies, baby diapers, baby formula and everyday household items are desperately needed. No clothing donations are requested at this time.
Diamondback Specialized CMV Training owner Ray Herndon is providing free delivery of donated relief supplies with an 18-wheeler that will head to Kentucky from B&C Mobile Homes on Monday, Dec. 20.
“We are accepting donations and offering to take any donations secured by individuals, churches, agencies, businesses and organizations on the trailer with us,” said Powers Fire Chief Joey Davis. “These tornado survivors need our help, and residents of Jones County and the Pine Belt have a great history of helping others during disasters.”
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, United Way of the Pine Belt and B&C Mobile Homes are partnering with Powers, is an all-volunteer fire and rescue department located at 1975 Highway 184.
“We are also asking for donations of new, unwrapped toys for children,” Powers Assistant Fire Chief Bo Burroughs said. “With so much destruction and loss, we hope to be able to provide toys for children in the disaster zone on Christmas morning.”
Pallet loads of donated relief supplies are requested to be delivered to B&C Mobile Homes for offloading into a Diamondback 18-wheeler trailer that is staged at the business.
“Please help if you possibly can,” Powers Fire & Rescue President Ed Ritchey said. “We’ve heard reports of rescue personnel in Mayfield having to crawl over the bodies of deceased victims in the rubble trying to reach survivors. It’s just a horrible disaster.”
Drop-off locations and times:
Primary staging site:
- B&C Mobile Homes 1513 Highway 84 East (Just east of the Laurel city limits on the right past ] the Tallahala Creek bridges) Monday-Friday: 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m.-noon
- United Way of the Pine Belt 401 West Oak Street, Laurel Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Jones County Sheriff’s Department 419 Yates Ave., Laurel Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
